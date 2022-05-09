Waianae Coast Recognized for Facing Unique Health Care Challenges

WAIANAE-- Lawmakers visited the 'Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center' Monday to recognize the medical group's work during the Pandemic.
The medical group is the only community health center which services Makaha to Waipahu.
Though COVID fatality numbers for Native Hawaiians are not out of proportion to the population, Pacific islanders and Filipinos are over-represented among COVID deaths.
According to the Department of Health there have been 252 COVID deaths among Native Hawaiians which amounts to 19 per cent of the total deaths. The group makes up 21 per cent of the state's population.
But with 224 deaths, Pacific Islanders make up 17 per cent of the state's COVID deaths, though only 4 per cent of the population.
Filipinos make up 24 per cents of deaths, though only 16 per cent of the population.
Meanwhile, Native Hawaiians face other medical challenges. "Native Hawaiians tend to develop the burden of chronic disease 10 years earlier than like populations in our state. What that means is, you have someone that is already a set up for serious chronic disease 10 years earlier," Chief Medical Officer Stephen P. Bradley M.D. told KITV4.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green also agreed more needs to be done to address medical disparities, telling attendees, "The average lifespan of an individual who is Hawaiian, is 10 years less than a Caucasian or Japanese member of our state. 10 years."
Locals at the Waianae mall told KITV they recognize deficient diet and exercise as playing a role for higher risk of diabetes and other chronic disease.