Waianae clinic bringing virtual health care to patients in Tamura Super Market

In Waianae's biggest store, Eva Galariada-Rosa bought her groceries and got a quick check up, too.
From his office about a mile away, Dr. Stephen Bradley examined her while she sat in a small kiosk in Tamura Super Market.
"He can see everything as if he was right in front of me doing it himself, Eva said.
Access to health care has been a huge problem in rural neighborhoods across the islands. And with this tool, a community health center has found an innovative way to give patients the care they need.
After monitoring her lungs and heart, the doctor called in her medication to the pharmacy in the next room.
"I called it in so you'll be able to pick it up in a few minutes," Dr. Bradley said.
The kiosk is part of a strategy by the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center to bring medical care to patients plagued by chronic health problems.
"Finally it's coming to places like Waianae where to me the need is the greatest," he added. "This is where the the pathology is the most serious."
Patients can also get other services, including help signing up for health insurance, food benefits and even housing assistance.
"Not only your health care needs ... the cough or the runny nose, but also those things that we know really impact a person's healthcare outcomes," said Chrissy Kuahine, the center's director of clinical and patient informatics.
The center also runs a kiosk in Ewa and hopes to open more of them to improve health care in West Oahu.
For Eva, it's a life saver.
"This is so convenient," she said. "This is the best thing that actually happened in our community.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
