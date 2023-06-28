Waiahole rent increases to take effect July 1st

Waiahole valley is rooted in rich history, agriculture, and community.
"I'm third generation, and my niece, who will be taking over my rent will be fourth generation, explained Waiahole reside Laverne Tokunaga-Tarumoto.
However now, it's a community at a turning point.
With just over a third of resident lessee coming to an updated lease agreement with the state, fast approaching rent increases, of up to 600 percent per property, are slated to take effect on July 1st.
"It's going to mean a lot of people like me are not going to be able to afford it," added Dolores Bovodon. "Raising our leases that high,there's no way we can survive here, we're going to have to move out."
Some say negotiations have worked to divide the tightly knight community.
Residents, claiming the state has prioritized agriculture lessees over residential lessees.
"A lot of the farmers got to be in negotiation, but we weren't offered that, Pat Pilanka continued. "By Friday that's it. Final."
"They separate us by category, Tokunaga- Tarumoto added. "Which is very unfair."
And so the community fight is far from over.
"We're still in negotiation with the state, but we really want the message to be clear to the governor that the residents want mediation." resident Toni Cano concluded.
Meanwhile the agency, overseeing those rent hikes, the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation.
The HHFDC asserting in their efforts to negotiate, they've been able to maintain leases well below market value, while cutting the more than 1.1 Million dollar annual tax subsidy by more than 50-percent.