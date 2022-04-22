Wahiawa's only skilled nursing home closing; families scramble to find new homes for loved ones

Bob Prasser was dropping off laundry today for his uncle Rodney Lo who lives at the Wahiawa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Prasser said he was blindsided to learn Wahiawa's only skilled nursing facility is closing after more than half a century.
"It was more than shocking. We just don't know what to do at this point. Because we understand there's nothing available," he said. "It's not just a hospital or long-term care unit. It's uncle's home."
It's a tough pill to swallow for Prasser and the other families of residents now scrambling to find another place for their loved ones to live.
"It's going to impact a lot of people," Prasser added. "There's quite a few people here who have relatives visit them like us too, but there's also a lot of them that have nobody."
Wahiawa General Hospital said it will close the 136-bed facility by July 22.
Officials said the nursing home has been losing more than $1 million a year because government reimbursements don't cover the costs of care.
"Yeah, it's a sad situation, because I'm 77 so I'm going to be in a situation before too long, and I would hate to be kicked out of someplace," said Wahiawa resident Shirley Mason.
The pandemic has also created another big problem -- not enough workers to take care of nursing home residents.
The head of the hospital told KITV4 that it was a hard decision, but necessary for survival.
"Heartbroken would be the good word," said Brian Cunningham, chief executive officer of Wahiawa General Hospital. "This is our family. We've been here serving our kupuna for 50-plus years. So we're all devastated."
Wahiawa General said it will help the facility's 60 residents find other homes.
And it is hoping to offer as many of the 75 nursing home workers jobs at the hospital, which is expanding its acute care unit from 21 beds to 66.
