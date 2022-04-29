Wahiawa business owners band together at town hall to address spike in burglaries

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Business owners in Wahiawa are banding together after a string of burglaries and incidents of vandalism.
Community members, Honolulu police, and security professionals all attended a town hall Thursday evening.
This last week a Subway sandwich shop had a truck back into a storefront window with thieves causing thousands of dollars in damage. The newly opened Boxing gym at Wahiawa District park was also vandalized.
One business owner who had a break-in in March decided it was time to mobilize others.
"As a group we are stronger and I want to start getting people involved so we can start connecting that way. So we can be one voice instead of a lot of business owners suffering on their own. We can kind of work together and come up with solutions that actually work," Keoni Ahlo told KITV4.
HPD's new district captain for Wahiawa attended the meeting to receive feedback from owners and concerned citizens.
"The idea that somebody would go trough all that trouble to vandalize something that just got put in for the entire community, that these two young men could have used themselves, is silly," said a concerned citizen of the vandalism at the new boxing gym.
"It's gotten really bad, but it's gotten progressively worse," bakery owner Dawn told KITV4.