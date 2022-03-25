Vigil celebrates life of teen who passed after e-bike accident by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 25, 2022 Mar 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A teen who dies in an e-bike accident was commemorated in Waipahu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Performers arrived to life the spirits of those grieving on Waipahu street. WAIPAHU--Community members gathered in Waipahu Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember a 14-year-old boy, gone too soon after an electric bicycle accident on Sunday.Speaking of his son Syrus, Sonny Crisostomo welcomed those attending, "His friends, his family, even people he don't even know so all of this is such a blessing," the father told KITV4.Hundreds lines Waipahu street where the accident occurred the weekend before. Traditional dancers entertained the community, working to lift the spirits of those in mourning. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Ocean View man charged for alleged sex assault crimes involving minor Feb 17, 2022 Local Families affected by toxic water to be displaced for weeks under "best case estimate" Updated Dec 10, 2021 Local Sunday weather: Daylight savings time "springs forward," breezy winds, lots of sun, NW swell builds Updated Mar 13, 2022 Local Maui based company creates eco friendly way to wrap holiday presents. Updated Dec 10, 2021 National Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol Mar 7, 2022 COVID-19 Hawaii restaurants want governor to eliminate indoor distancing requirements Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you