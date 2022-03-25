 Skip to main content
Vigil celebrates life of teen who passed after e-bike accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Community gathered for a candle light vigil in Waipahu

A teen who dies in an e-bike accident was commemorated in Waipahu.
Performers arrived to life the spirits of those grieving on Waipahu street

Performers arrived to life the spirits of those grieving on Waipahu street.

WAIPAHU--Community members gathered in Waipahu Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember a 14-year-old boy, gone too soon after an electric bicycle accident on Sunday.

Speaking of his son Syrus, Sonny Crisostomo welcomed those attending, "His friends, his family, even people he don't even know so all of this is such a blessing," the father told KITV4.

Hundreds lines Waipahu street where the accident occurred the weekend before. Traditional dancers entertained the community, working to lift the spirits of those in mourning.

