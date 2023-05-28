Vietnam vet from Honolulu will be inducted into 'In Memory' program in D.C. This year, one of the more than 500 to be honored will include long time Hawaii resident John A. Kimmell II. Photo: Willy Shum.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KITV4) -- More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including one who was a longtime Hawai'i resident, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program this June.
Army Major John A. Kimmell II died in 2021 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease caused by exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam. Kimmell's name will be read at a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD, and other illnesses as a result of their service. VVMF says all those who served in Vietnam should be honored and remembered for their service.
The In Memory program enables the families and friends of those who came home and later died the opportunity to have them be forever memorialized.
Kimmell's husband Willy Shum says, "It means a lot. Knowing most of the veterans went to their graves without knowing whether they should be ashamed or honored to serve their country - for me to go on stage and say his name and service records is a great way for me to honor his memory and sacrifice for his country."
On June 17, VVMF will host the 2023 In Memory ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where each 2023 honoree’s name will be read aloud. This year, 567 service members will be honored.
“For many Vietnam veterans, coming home from Vietnam was just the beginning of a whole new fight. Many never fully recovered, either physically or emotionally, from their experiences. As these veterans pass, it is our duty and solemn promise to welcome them home to the place that our nation has set aside to remember our Vietnam veterans,” says Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.
The plaque that honors these veterans was dedicated as a part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial site in 2004. It reads: In Memory of the men and women who served in the Vietnam War and later died as a result of their service. We honor and remember their sacrifice.
VVMF created a personal remembrance page for each honoree online in the In Memory Honor Roll at www.vvmf.org/honor-roll. Their photos will also be displayed around the country when VVMF’s mobile exhibit, The Wall That Heals, is on display in an honoree’s home state.
