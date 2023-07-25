Victim's two former girlfriends' ex-partners testify in love triangle murder trial

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- An affair, break ups, and a love triangle took center stage at Honolulu circuit court in the third week of the Eric Thompson murder trial.
Thompson is charged with the shooting death of his wife's lover, Waipahu acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.
During trial Tuesday, Tokuhara's two former girlfriends' ex-partners testified, John DeMarco and Daryl Fujita.
DeMarco recalled his wife having an affair with Tokuhara while she was one of his patients.
"I was super pissed," DeMarco said.
Initially angry his wife stepped out of their marriage, DeMarco decided to put it behind him, eventually re-married, and became cordial with Tokuhara.
"I said kinda like, 'good riddance, he could have her' and I just wanted to just focus on my kids and myself," DeMarco remembered, adding Tokuhara became another father figure to his children, and remained so even after DeMarco's ex-wife and Tokuhara split up themselves.
Fujita also said he moved on and did not mind his former partner and Tokuhara dating, though he appeared frustrated he needed to testify Tuesday.
"I mean I understand why (he has to testify), I think it's ridiculous, but I understand why," Fujita said.
When the prosecution asked how Fujita felt about having to testify, he responded, "I mean it's not cool because literally I have nothing to do with this."
Both DeMarco and Fujita asserted they did not kill Tokuhara, arguing they had no reason to do so.
Attorney Megan Kau explained the prosecution likely called on the two to testify to help strengthen their case, by trying to convince the jury no other person had the motive to kill Tokuhara besides Thompson.
"But when cross-examined, I expect that the defense attorneys are going to question this witness' motives in order to show not only this witness, but other witnesses could have been in a position to have a motive to kill the victim," Kau said.