Victims of triple fatal crash are remembered as police release new information

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii County Police told KITV4 on Thursday that they believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash on Sunday that claimed three lives.
The three people are identified as Jason Howell and Rebecca van Uitert of Heber City, Utah, and Maile Robello of Volcano, Hawaii.
Howell and van Uitert leave behind four children. Robello also leaves behind a child.
Police said the vehicle the couple was in was hit head-on after another vehicle, driven by Robello, crossed the center line.
About Jason Howell and Rebecca van Uitert
Howell and van Uitert were pillars of their community. Howell was a physician at Intermountain Heber Valley Clinic in Utah, while van Uitert was a managing partner of a corporate immigration law firm in Salt Lake City. She was previously an associate dean at the BYU Law School.
"Her job here was to work with all the students, so she was really well known within the law school during her time here and was incredibly active in reaching out to students and trying to help them," said BYU Law School dean Gordon Smith.
Howell and van Uitert were both 44 years old. The couple had four children.
"They were adopted about five years ago, and they had fostered the children and subsequently adopted them. And they just absolutely adored the children and the feelings went the other way -- the children absolutely adored their parents," Smith said.
The kids stayed back in Utah while their parents traveled to Hawaii.
Intermountain Healthcare said in a statement: "Dr. Howell was a beloved friend, physician and medical staff leader. His compassionate care and welcoming demeanor endeared him to patients and fellow caregivers. Dr. Howell was fluent in Spanish and a strong advocate for the Hispanic community."
The investigation
Investigators determined that a 2016 Toyota 4Runner traveling south on Highway 11 crossed the double solid yellow line and crashed into a 2020 Jeep that was traveling north or Hilo-bound. It happened in Glenwood near mile marker 18 on Sunday at 7:33 p.m.
"Just based on the parts of the investigation we have so far we can say that we believe speeding, driver operation and alcohol are contributing factors in this incident," Hawaii County Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Quiocho told KITV4 on Thursday.
"Right now we have completed the mechanical inspections of the involved vehicles and there is nothing remarkable, mechanically speaking," he added.
About Maile Robello
The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, 34-year-old Maile Robello of Volcano, leaves behind an 11-year-old son.
The boy's father and Robello's longtime partner, Stanley Gammill, said he believes Robello was heading home from the beach. He said Robello worked as a home caregiver and wanted to heal the world.
Contact police with information
The case remains under investigation. Hawaii County Police encourage anyone with information on the crash to contact the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2391.