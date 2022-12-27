Victim in fatal Kalanianaole Highway crash wasn't wearing seatbelt

HAWAII KAI (KITV4)-- Fatal accidents, like the one on Kalanianaole Highway which killed an 84-year-old man Monday, are avoidable. That's according to AAA.
What's more, the accident appears to follow a common pattern of motorists not buckling up when close to home.
"A lot of people don't feel like they need that seatbelt when driving so close to home, because they're going such a short distance," Doug Shupe of AAA told KITV4. "Everytime you get in the car, before you even leave your driveway, you need to buckle up and keep it on the entire time your driving."
KITV4 learned the Toyota Corolla, which ran into a guardrail on Kalanianaole Highway, belonged to a local East Honolulu couple. They were traveling eastbound on the highway when the vehicle crashed between Hanauma Bay and Koko Head.
Advocates say the majority of accidents occur within only a few miles of home. Additionally, driving along Hawaii's coastline presents unique challenges.
"Anytime you're driving on very twisty, winding roads, you absolutely have to take extra precautions. There is no room for any going over the speed limits, the limits that are posted," Shupe said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 52% of accidents occur within a 5 mile radius of a driver's home, which appears to be a significant detail in the Hawaii Kai case. About 69% of accidents occur within 10 miles of a driver's home.
"They develop this false sense of security. They go into an auto pilot mode. Or they zone out, thinking they're so familiar with this route, that they don't pay extreme attention," Shupe said.
Advocates staying being alert and mindful behind the wheel is key, at any age.
"You also have to be 100% focused on the road ahead, meaning any distractions that take your eyes off the roadway, your hands off the steering wheel, or even your mind off the task of driving," Shupe told KITV4, "Those type of distractions will be putting you at risk, and other drivers on the road at risk as well."