VFW honored the 10,000 Hawaiian veterans from World War I

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
WAIKIKI, (KITV4) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and other organizations honored the first U.S. citizens of Hawaii that served in World War I.
Dozens of residents gathered with lei at the Waikiki Natatorium War Memorial for the ceremony.
"It’s all about making sure veterans know what they’re apart of. These guys served to protect us so we can do what we do today. A lot of times we tend to forget that. We want to make sure they know they’re appreciated for their service," said Keith Billingsley, veteran resources coordinator.
10,000 out of the 4 million people fighting in World War I were citizens of Hawaii. Currently, there are 117,000 veterans in the islands.
Officials at the Veterans of Foreign Wars say all veterans need to be honored on this holiday as many face challenges brought on in part by their serving in war.
"Veterans that come out of active duty and go back in civilian life are going to have some type of crisis like a marital breakdown, financial breakdown or employment breakdown. There will be some type of breakdown where they need a handout or somebody to talk to," said Billingsley.
On average, 22 veterans commit suicide daily around the nation.
“Humanizing a human would seem so simple but it’s something that people fail to do. I am angry to see the amount of homeless and/or veterans in distress here. I do believe in action and that’s where we’re doing for these people,” said Timothy Johnson, veteran services program, HIS.
VFW officials said these first Hawaiian veterans sparked the movement for better health and service for our current veterans. They said their biggest concern now is rehoming veterans facing homelessness.