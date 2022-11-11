Veterans Day events in Honolulu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will hold a veterans day ceremony from 10am to 11:30am on Veterans Day.
the Oahu veterans council is sponsoring the event, and the guest speaker will be from the marine corps.
To show their support for veterans the Wahiwa Lions are hosting a veterans day parade today starting at 10am. The parade is starting at Ka'ala Elementary school and ending at Cane Street at the Wahlawa Town Center. All participants are encouraged to wave patriotic signs that include messages of support to veterans.
Friday at 4:30pm, the community is welcome to aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor to honor the 160th anniversary of the medal of honor. This honor is awarded to service members who showed bravery, courage and sacrifice.
Veterans can also enjoy a variety of discounts at local restaurants and stores.
Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee for active service members, veterans, and military spouses. After you get your coffee you can get a free donut at Krispy Creme and a free breakfast combo at Wendy's.
As for stores, Target is giving veterans a 10% discount off and Walgreens is offering 20% off purchases. All community members can enjoy free admission to any national park today.
Many businesses require proof that you are a veteran so make sure to bring your ID.