...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Veteran brings hope and healing to others dealing with trauma

Daniel Mayberry was diagnosed with PTSD after getting out of the service in 2013, struggling for years with depression and thoughts of suicide.

"On one random evening I came close to taking my own life," he said. "Not only do I struggle and am I a survivor of suicidal actions, we've lost several people that I've known close to me as well as just knowing that another veteran is out there struggling." 

An error occurred