'Very frustrating': medical leaders sound off on assaults against healthcare workers

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Health officials are urging the public to act with respect after a recent string of assaults on medical workers.
Last week, a patient at the Kahi Mohala mental health facility attacked a nurse, leaving a bruise on her face. Then a day after, two workers were assaulted at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua.
"It's a sad reflection on our society and how things are changing here in Hawai'i. It's becoming more and more violent," said Daniel Ross of the Hawai'i Nurses Association.
Studies have indicated the pandemic exacerbated workplace attacks against healthcare workers, though Ross mentioned some facilities have been rolling out more safeguards for their workers.
Queen's Medical Center, for example, recently installed metal detectors in its emergency room to detect potential weapons.
Ross added across healthcare facilities, management's approach to addressing violence is generally improving and is now supportive of workers.
"In the past they (management) used to just sweep everything under the carpet and kind of blame it on staff. It's like, 'what could you have done differently,' and that's slowly improving but we are still running into that attitude here and there," Ross said.
As healthcare leaders continue to advocate for more protections, Ross is reminding the public to respect healthcare workers.
"Just as patients need to be treated respectfully and there is no excuse for violence in healthcare and it cannot be tolerated," Ross asserted.
The Healthcare Association of Hawai'i reported it supports training for de-escalating situations in healthcare settings.
The group also helped beef up laws to protect medical workers, working with state lawmakers in 2018 to categorize assaulting a healthcare employee as a felony. Previously, the offense was considered a misdemeanor that could be cleared from a person's record.
Kahi Mohala's parent company Sutter Health released the following statement:
"Helping ensure the safety of our patients and care teams is the hospital's number one priority. We continually follow workplace safety best practices for mental health facilities. We also work hand in hand with staff and clinicians to enhance the culture of safety that allows us to provide high-quality care."
Adventist Health Castle also released a statement saying in part, "The well-being of our staff, patients and visitors is our top priority."
"Adventist Health Castle's workplace safety committee proactively identifies risks and implements procedures to create safe environments for everyone throughout our organization."