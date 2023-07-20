 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Very frustrating': medical leaders sound off on assaults against healthcare workers

  • Updated
  • 0
Hospital bed

Some healthcare facilities are trying to do a better job of protecting their employees. But some say the public needs to do better too.

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Health officials are urging the public to act with respect after a recent string of assaults on medical workers. 

Last week, a patient at the Kahi Mohala mental health facility attacked a nurse, leaving a bruise on her face. Then a day after, two workers were assaulted at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred