VCA charities collecting donations for pets in need on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)--Many pets in Maui are in need of support, care, and resources.
VCA charities' mission is to fund emergency and specialty veterinary care to animals in need. It helps families who are under-served receive resources they need to properly care for an animal.
Now, pet owners on Maui need their support more than ever.
During the whole month of August, donations made to VCA Charities will go directly to the pets affected in Maui.
The foundation is collecting donations such as food, medical supplies, medications, blankets and more.
Although physical donations are always helpful, employees say monetary donations can go a longer way.
"Donations are really going to help in the long run as supplies, and medicine and medical equipment trickle in it's really going to be monetary donations that keep our efforts to support Maui keeps it going longer term" shares the regional manger for VCA hospitals in Hawaii, Leslie Iboshi.
The Maui Humane Society is busy with caring for all the animals in need of medical support, so VCA sent out veterinarians to Maui to assist with caring for them.
Many of these pets require expensive medications, so your donations can help ensure they are taken care of not only now, but in the future.
Here's how you can donate!
Drop off donations at any of the VCA hospitals
VCA University Animal Hospital
VCA Waipahu Animal Hospital
VCA Kaneohe Animal Hospital
VCA Kapolei Animal Hospital
Make a donation by texting "GIVE" to 213-325-1919.