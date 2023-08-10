Vacationers and business people in Maui scrambling to make new travel arrangements

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From vacationers visiting Maui to business travelers, numerous people have had to make alternative arrangements this week.
Wildfires spread rapidly on Maui due to extremely dry conditions from a drought, combined with powerful trade winds across Hawaii.
Over 50 people have died from the wildfires and much of the town of Lahaina has reportedly been destroyed. A state of emergency's been declared for the whole island and nonessential travel's being discouraged.
Many travelers evacuated Maui and flew to Oahu.
Visiting from Austin, TX, Aditi Ramesh and her family wound up in a gridlock situation not far from the wildfires on Maui.
Ramesh told KITV4, "We were stuck in traffic for almost two hours in the same spot - we didn't know what was happening, we were not getting cell service or anything, we just thought maybe an electric pole was down or something like that."
After a very abbreviated stay, the family was able to make arrangements to fly from Maui to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport, where they landed Thursday and are working on returning to Texas.
"Until this (Thursday) morning there were no flights we could book to come because the roads were blocked and the airport was used as an evacuation center, shelter", added Rasmesh.
The Big Island of Hawaii is also impacted by wildfires.
The winds are being generated by a high pressure system to the north and a strong low pressure system, Hurricane Dora to the south.
The wildfires are "likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history,” Governor Josh Green stated during a press conference Thursday. Gov. Green's also pursuing 2,000 hotel rooms to help the displaced people of Maui.
It's still unknown precisely how many people are missing.