Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots, with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

USPS carriers expected to deliver 12B pieces of mail between Thanksgiving & New Year's Day

  • 0
USPS

The U.S. Postal Service reports carriers are expected to process and deliver more than 12 billion pieces of mail between Thanksgiving and New Year's day across the country. Part of that madness is here in Hawaii.

"It is crazy. Sometimes our lines go around the building but everyone is always cheerful because it's the holiday season," Faye Ono, U.S. Postal Service clerk, said.

With more people traveling this year and delivering their gifts in person so there's a bit less stress on the postal system but it's still hustle and bustle behind the scenes.

"Travel was restricted from the pandemic through the holidays, it was always busy busy busy. This holiday is still busy but I think people are starting to travel," she said.

Ono has been on the job for 15-years and everyday is an adventure.

"It's actually very fun. Hearing everyone's exciting stories about what they're sending to their families. Actually the time goes by faster, the time just flies by and we have fun we our customers," Ono said.

USPS holiday sked

If you want your package to make it to the rest of the U.S. before Christmas, people should mail their items before December 17 so it gives the santas of USPS plenty of time to make the delivery.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

