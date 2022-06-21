Used needles, litter at Sunset Memorial cemetery in Pearl City has state officials looking for clean-up solutions By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jun 21, 2022 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For years, Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City has fallen victim to vandalism, squatters, and several fires.Rep. Gregg Takayama, who covers Central O'ahu, said conditions at the cemetery worsened in recent years after its owners died."The other things we found are used needles on some of the headstones in parts of the cemetery," Takayama said. "Clearly to us, it's a health and safety hazard."Typically shrouded in overgrown grass, the brush has gotten so bad that the state recently created an online map to help people locate loved ones buried there.Takayama is calling on the state to install fencing to keep squatters out and designate crews to maintain the property on a monthly basis."Frankly, if you were to look at the cemetery today, it's about as good as it has looked for the past several years and that's because volunteers have been doing a real diligent job," Takayama said.Inocentes Montecillo, 74, whose relatives are buried at the graveyard, has been cutting the grass there twice a week for six years."If we don't do it, who gonna do it? That's why we come out," Montecillo said. State leaders recently toured the cemetery with representatives from the area neighborhood board to see how grave the vandalism is.KITV4 reached out to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the agency that oversees cemeteries, and we are awaiting a response. News Neglected Pearl City cemetery getting improvements, new interactive website By Tom George Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gregg Takayama Cemetery Pearl City Vandalism State Sunset Memorial Park Official Hawaii Honolulu Blight Squatters Drugs Crime 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News BusinessLocalTop Stories Federal recommendations could mean smooth sailing for Hawaii cruise industry Updated Apr 1, 2022 LocalNationalTop Stories 4 US service members killed after aircraft crashes in Norway, PM says Mar 19, 2022 BusinessCOVID-19National Bill Gates on Omicron: 'We could be entering the worst part of the pandemic' Updated Dec 22, 2021 NationalTop StoriesCinemaShow Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and Hollywood's first Black movie star, dies at 94 Updated Jan 7, 2022 LocalTop Stories8-Day Forecast Saturday weather: Winds picking up, lingering Kauai showers, stable weather ahead Updated May 21, 2022 VideoArchiveNational NPS and U.S. Navy to host 80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you