 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Used needles, litter at Sunset Memorial cemetery in Pearl City has state officials looking for clean-up solutions

  • 0
Sunset Memorial Park

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For years, Sunset Memorial Park in Pearl City has fallen victim to vandalism, squatters, and several fires.

Rep. Gregg Takayama, who covers Central O'ahu, said conditions at the cemetery worsened in recent years after its owners died.

"The other things we found are used needles on some of the headstones in parts of the cemetery," Takayama said. "Clearly to us, it's a health and safety hazard."

Typically shrouded in overgrown grass, the brush has gotten so bad that the state recently created an online map to help people locate loved ones buried there.

Takayama is calling on the state to install fencing to keep squatters out and designate crews to maintain the property on a monthly basis.

"Frankly, if you were to look at the cemetery today, it's about as good as it has looked for the past several years and that's because volunteers have been doing a real diligent job," Takayama said.

Inocentes Montecillo, 74, whose relatives are buried at the graveyard, has been cutting the grass there twice a week for six years.

"If we don't do it, who gonna do it? That's why we come out," Montecillo said. 

State leaders recently toured the cemetery with representatives from the area neighborhood board to see how grave the vandalism is.

KITV4 reached out to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the agency that oversees cemeteries, and we are awaiting a response.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK