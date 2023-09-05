 Skip to main content
US Open champion can’t watch tennis because of Disney’s dispute with his hotel’s cable company

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP

New York (CNN) — Tennis champion Daniil Medvedev is competing at the US Open, but there’s a problem: He can’t watch any of the matches on his TV.

The No. 3-ranked player and winner of the 2021 US Open lamented at a post-match press conference Monday that the ongoing dispute between Spectrum and The Walt Disney Company has forced him to search for alternatives way to watch tennis, since his hotel no longer carries ESPN.

