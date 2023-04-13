UPW healthcare worker strike comes to a vote: How one member has stayed afloat

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The UPW health care workers on Maui, who've been on strike since February, are now voting on a tentative contract agreement.
If the workers ratify the three-year deal, the new contract would boost pay benefits for 500 healthcare workers. Because this strike has been underway for so long, many of the healthcare workers have been struggling to support their families and make ends meet, with quite a few deciding to pick up temporary jobs.
”I just want them to be happy and comfortable and like nothing’s wrong,” said UPW member Etwina Rubon, a Hospital Aid at Maui Memorial for almost 18 years. Rubon had to take a job as a homecare nurse aid soon after the strike began.
She said although she's proud to stand up along with her co-workers for fair wages, she was stressed about finding a new job for the first time in nearly two decades to make sure her partner and his children were all taken care of.
“[It was] just to get some funds, because me and my fiance were using our savings,” Rubon said. “[With just him] working only, I had to hustle, and I was like, ‘Okay, I'm going to work part time,’ and it was hard.”
On top of the extra work, Rubon says loved ones came together to help support her family, for which she is incredibly grateful. Still, she can't wait to get back to her work family at Maui Memorial.
I just want to encourage the other ones to stand strong, don’t worry, we’re going to get through this, and we did,” she added. “Even though we had our downfalls, we came together as a unity, as a union.”
These healthcare workers voted ‘No’ on March’s contract offer, but Rubon hopes this will be the agreement that does the trick. Still, if UPW can't ratify this offer, these workers will continue to stay out on strike.
UPW estimates that it will be able to announce the final tally of votes by 6:00 PM Friday evening.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.