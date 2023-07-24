UPS strike potentially on the horizon

A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver sits in his delivery truck on January 31 in San Francisco, California. As Americans become even more reliant on delivery, hundreds of thousands of UPS workers this week could authorize a strike that will bring the world’s biggest package courier to a standstill.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A UPS strike could be just around the corner with the union contract expiring one week from today.
The Teamsters union plans to resume talks with UPS on Tuesday, July 25.
Negotiations broke down earlier this month and unionized workers aren't hesitating from taking action.
Around the U.S. hundreds of thousands of members are reportedly united and ready to fight.
Better pay is one of the major demands.
If negotiations are unsuccessful, deliveries that Americans have come to rely on, particularly since the pandemic began in 2020, could be disrupted.
UPS in Honolulu declined giving comment Monday, but other businesses in the Aloha State voiced their concerns
A major worry is limited options:
Ambika Luitel, owner of Kamana restaurant in Honolulu told KITV4, "We normally use UPS for all the business works we're going to do, the strike is not a good thing, I think it should be solved on time."
John Johnson, a fabricator with Moped's Direct said, "There are too many offers out there, you can do the regular parcel mail stuff, but the thing is they take longer, you know they don't have the logistics, they can ship us something here in two days."
Many of UPS's unionized workers are displeased with their contract. The Teamsters are calling for better pay, particularly for part-time employees and improved working conditions.
UPS reportedly ships on an average day about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume - roughly 24 million packages.
UPS has said it's aiming to "quickly finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for customers, employees and businesses across the country."
The strike can be avoided if UPS and the Teamsters agree to a new contract before the July 31 deadline.