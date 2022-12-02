 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Mauna Loa lava flow now 2.7 miles away from Daniel K Inouye Highway

As the eruption on Mauna Loa persists, lava continues to creep towards a key Hawai'i island highway. 

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey reported Friday the flow is now about 2.7 miles away from the Daniel K Inoye Highway, a little more than a half-mile closer than it was Thursday. 

