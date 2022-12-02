UPDATE: Mauna Loa lava flow now 2.7 miles away from Daniel K Inouye Highway By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 2, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As the eruption on Mauna Loa persists, lava continues to creep towards a key Hawai'i island highway. Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey reported Friday the flow is now about 2.7 miles away from the Daniel K Inoye Highway, a little more than a half-mile closer than it was Thursday. "So a little bit of progress over night, but not much, now that the flow is on flatter ground," David Phillips of the Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said. The USGS also reported one active fissure, known as fissure 3, is continuing to feed lava downslope. Fissure 4 is sluggish, volcano observers added, and the other two are inactive. The eruption is still contained within the northeast rift zone and there is no active lava in the Moku'aweoweo caldera. Over the past 24 hours, observers said the flow has been advancing at about 150 feet per hour. "The last couple of days, it's really slowed down and it's currently spread out along the wide flow front," Phillips explained. To avoid traffic hazards for onlookers, county leaders have opened up a 4 1/2 mile long viewing area on Old Saddle Road across of the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Park. Hawai'i County Mayor Mitch Roth said about 2,000 people passed through the new traffic mitigation route Thursday night."The other night before we opened up the traffic hazard mitigation route, we also saw bumper to bumper traffic," Roth pointed out. "Last night as we drove through, traffic was flowing well so that's important for our people that live in Hilo or live in Kona that go across the island and are coming back in the evening."Experts maintain it's hard to determine how long the eruption will last. The eruption is still on track to potentially cross the Daniel K Inouye Highway in about a week. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Two children hospitalized, one in critical condition after near-drowning at Ala Moana Beach Updated Jul 26, 2022 Crime & Courts Police looking for suspect involved in late night Chinatown shooting Jul 2, 2022 Local Paddlers rescued from swamped canoes off Black Point Updated Apr 17, 2022 Local Oahu business owner hit with possible medical ID theft after losing $20,000 in previous case Updated Oct 26, 2022 National Group of Republicans and Democrats form new political party to appeal to moderates Updated Jul 29, 2022 Local Darby expected to bring increased winds, rainfall mainly for the island of Hawaii Updated Jul 16, 2022 Recommended for you