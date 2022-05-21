UPDATE: Family tells us Nicole Fonda was found safe

UPDATE: Natalie Fonda told KITV4 Saturday morning that police notified her that Nicole Fonda was found safe.
KAAAWA, HAWAII (KITV4) - Nicole Fonda has been missing for a week.
She was last seen leaving her father's home in Kaaawa last Friday morning. Video shows her being picked up by a man the family does not recognize.
Law enforcement officials identify the man as Nathaniel Hart, who may be in the Kailua area.
“I do know that recently she has been on a dating site and she met someone online who was pressing to meet up with her,” said Natalie Fonda, Nicole Fonda’s twin sister.
Neighbors confirm Fonda was picked up in a White Dodge Magnum with stickers on the back. The man they believe to be Nathaniel Hart was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
“Police have been unsuccessful contacting him. Both of their phones have been inaccessible on and off, kind of synced up it seemed like," said Natalie Fonda.
Natalie Fonda says law enforcement believes Hart could originally be from the mainland but that information hasn't been confirmed. She says she knows her sister just started to use dating apps but has always been active on social media.
"This isn’t like her at all. She’s never disappeared for this long and with no communication. I did receive a text from her Wednesday but I don't think it was a genuine text because it did not sound like her. I wrote a question only she’d know and the phone immediately turned off,” said Natalie Fonda.
Nicole’s birthday is May 21st and her sister believes if she doesn’t hear from her by then, she strongly believes foul play is involved.
Nicole Fonda is 37-years-old and around 5’2. She was wearing red Nike shoes and a yellow sun hat the day she went missing.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged called the Honolulu Police Department.