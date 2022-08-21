 Skip to main content
Unvaccinated Pilots & Flight Attendants Hope for Return to Work

  • 0
Unvaccinated airline workers hope to return to work

A group of Hawaiian Airlines workers who were either let go or put on leave are hoping the changes in CDC guidance will point the way to a return to work.

HONOLULU-- Hawaiian Airlines workers who were either terminated or put on leave because of vaccination status, held signs declaring the total years and work hours collectively put in for the company. The group also welcomed news of a recent settlement between an Illinois health care provider and unvaccinated health workers who sought religious exemptions.

"The settlement with the hospital. And also the updating of the CDC guidance, people are hopeful," flight attendant Leilani Soon said, "They see this as a great opportunity to be returned, if Hawaiian would open their hearts to do so, to bring people back."

