 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unusual Court Proceedings for Big Island Kidnapping Suspect

  • 0
Duncan Mahi appeared in court amid unusual procedings

Big Island prosecutors secured an indictment against Duncan Mahi, while a preliminary hearing was held across the island.

While the private grand jury proceeding was happening in Hilo, there was also a public preliminary hearing on the case in Kona -- usually it's one or the other, not both.

HILO--  It was an unnerving day in the courts on the Big Island and a big reason behind that has to do with a recent State Supreme Court decision. 

Duncan Mahi is a repeat offender, according to court documents, having already been twice convicted of felony terroristic threatening in 2018. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred