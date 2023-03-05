 Skip to main content
Unlicensed midwives push to practice in the islands without getting certified

  • Updated
  • 0
midwife

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Time is running out for those practicing at home birthing techniques without a license in Hawaii.

Midwives and other birth assistants are pushing for House Bill 955 that if passed, will exempt them from licensure requirements to continue practicing in the field.

