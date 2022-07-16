Unko Kimo Makes Big Screen Debut in Kai Lenny's Feature: Pe'Ahi

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SUNDAY FOR EAST
FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
.Historic south swell out of the 170 to 190 degree direction will
produce dangerous waves along south facing shores today through
Sunday. A combination of large surf and regular predicted water
levels could lead to flooding of beaches that typically remain
dry, especially at and around the peak daily tide. The combined
elevated, rough trade wind swell and swells generated by Tropical
Storm Darby will produce advisory level surf for east facing
shores of the Big Island through tonight as the storm weakens and
passes south of the islands.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 14 to 18 feet during the day today then
rising to 18 to 24 feet tonight through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels
causing challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A historic, large, long-period south swell affecting the area
is expected to produce large breaking waves and harbor surges at
times in harbor entrances today through Sunday. Mariners using
south facing harbors should exercise caution when entering or
leaving the port and when mooring or launching vessels.
Unko Kimo of Makaha mentors the younger generation in Kai Lenny's film Pe'Ahi.
HONOLULU-- Big wave surfer Kai Lenny's feature film Pe'Ahi closed out this year's Maui Film Festival last weekend. Among the crowd of movie goers set up in lawn chairs to watch the evening's program, was the man from Makaha known as Unko Kimo Leong.
Kimo was on hand to see how his first major acting role looked on the big screen in a story of a houseless boy, Dustin, who hopes surfing will lead to a better life for him and his mother. The story is based on true events.
Site locations on Maui and Oahu act as unique backdrop for the film's action, which builds to the protagonists tackling the monolithic surf break known as "Jaws". The movie plot follows Lenny's mentorship of the young surfer in tackling the wave spot. But its the mentorship of Kimo in the community that plays a vital role in Dustin's coming of age.
What's more, the film sought the collaboration of houseless village Puʻuhonua O Waiʻanae. Kimo plays himself as a wise village elder offering pearls of wisdom while talking story with the younger generation.
"It allows us guys to show the struggles we have as Hawaiians and how much talent we have over here," Kimo Leong told Good Morning Hawaii of the collaborative process the film undertook.
In the film, Kimo's character tells the younger generation, "Surfing is not only about catching a wave. Surfing gonna teach you how for be humble, respect and pono. There's a reason why we call this the sport for kings."
In helping young Dustin struggle with his role in life, Unko Kimo reminds the young surfer, "As long as you respect the people and the land, the people and the land gonna respect you."