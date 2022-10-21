University of Hawaii to raise tuition costs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- University of Hawaii leaders says it is necessary to increase tuition as costs continue to increase across the board.
Administrators recommend increasing tuition for undergraduates and law students.
For undergrads tuition would increase by 2 percent for the 2025-26 school year and another 2% for the 26-27 school year.
While some students feel it is unnecessary considering the high cost of living, others say its understandable.
"A 2% increase isn't that much especially considering how low the tuition already is" shares junior, Jaden Donate.
Students at the William S. Richardson school of law would have their tuition increased by 2% for the 2024-25 school year.
The increase in tuition will partially address increased expenses and fund student work assistants, teaching assistants, and career service support.
The increase in tuition would primarily focus on paying for the recent spike in energy costs.
It is projected that the total cost of energy for uh this year will increase by 13 million and 2 million per year after that.
Junior at UH, Elaina Stratton, feel if tuition increases, the focus of where the money goes should be shifted.
"The food security is probably one of the most important because a lot of students have trouble here, especially the local ones who come here and they can't afford to even put food on their plates, so I think the food is really important" shares Stratton.
The Board of Regents member, Alapaki says the main focus should be on delivering quality education.
"We can go get support dollars in other ways we can go to the ledge and ask for specific targeted support for mental health for example, we can get federal grants for that but tuition needs to be grounded in true cost" says Nahale-a.
The cost of tuition has remained relatively the same since 2016, and UH leaders say it is time for an increase especially because of inflation of about 8 percent this year.
"No one is really confident in how long inflation is gonna last, how costs are going to escalate, other related impact, I'm almost on the side of is it responsible for us to be this moderate. I would even be supportive of more increases"
The university plans to seek public input on the proposal in the spring.