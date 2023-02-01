University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness

Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport.
"I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to go to discos and all that. Yes, we enjoyed it," he said. "The aloha was there. We'd walk down the street, people would say hello to us, come and congratulate us."
His huge success in college basketball took him to Europe and Japan, where he played the sport for a living. Later in life, he ended up working as a security guard.
But when the pandemic hit, he lost his job and ended up homeless.
"You don't have to be rich, poor anybody can come and be in this situation that we're in," Freeman said. "I never was a quitter, but the kind of hope I would say is if they want help they can get it here."
A celebrated basketball star in the 1970s, Jerome Freeman's life has been full of successes and hardships. But at the end of the day, his story is one of hope.
He's been living at the Institute for Human Services for the past three months, but on Wednesday, the social service agency found him a home.
"Anybody can be here -- Fab Five and all," said Yolanda Kido-Viela, who runs IHS' men's shelter. "We have people that own many businesses, and were shut down by COVID-19 and they're here and it just makes my heart stay humble."
Freeman moved into an apartment down the road, where he'll get another shot in life.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.