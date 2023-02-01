 Skip to main content
University of Hawaii Fab 5 basketball star Jerome Freeman overcomes homelessness

  Updated
Fab 5 Jerome Freeman

Jerome Freeman was in his early 20s when he was part of the University of Hawaii's Fabulous 5 -- an all-star basketball team that put the islands on the map, garnering statewide support for the sport.

"I guess we were like rock stars. Everybody catered to us, we used to go to discos and all that. Yes, we enjoyed it," he said. "The aloha was there. We'd walk down the street, people would say hello to us, come and congratulate us."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

