Union Calls on Hotel Chains to Bring Staff Back to Work

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 545 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 231 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the western
half of Oahu north of the Ewa Plain. Rain was falling at a
rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour in the wettest locations.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waipio, Waianae, Schofield Barracks, Waialua, Nanakuli,
Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Haleiwa, Mililani, Kunia, Makakilo,
Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Lualualei, Makaha, Maili, Makua
Valley, Mokuleia and Whitmore Village.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 545 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 700 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 351 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of
Oahu northwest of a line from Kaneohe to Honolulu
International Airport. Additional heavy showers in the Kaiwi
Channel are poised to move across southeast Oahu. Rain was
falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour across the
wettest areas.
- This Flood Advisory includes the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
This advisory replaces the previous advisory that was in effect for
the island of Oahu.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Hotel workers call on hotel chains to bring them back to work
HONOLULU-- Dozens of union members took to Waikiki beach Thursday before sundown to rally in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Gardens Hotel.
"This is all public land. This belongs to the people of Hawaii. We let you build here. Give us jobs. That's all we're asking- give us our jobs back," Rodney Nakashima declared, calling on hotel chains to honor their commitments to their workers.
Union members say hotel general managers have been cutting corners, especially with housekeeping staff. The pandemic set a precedent for hotels to rely on guests to request service, rather than housekeeping servicing rooms automatically.
"A lot of departments, their work load has increased. And their staffing has decreased. Especially housekeeping. Basically that department has been cut in half," said Jason Murai.
Housekeeping staff worker Mary Taboniar says she only was called in to work one day all month and the high cost of living in Honolulu has many of her colleagues struggling to make ends meet.