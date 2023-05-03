Unhoused man assaulted in Kaneohe Community Park

Kaneohe, OAHU (KITV4) - An Oahu family is asking for your help after a man was beaten in a park overnight.
He's in the hospital fighting for his life, and whoever assaulted him got away.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY... .The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level surf along south facing shores through Thursday. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet. * WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't go out. &&
Kaneohe, OAHU (KITV4) - An Oahu family is asking for your help after a man was beaten in a park overnight.
He's in the hospital fighting for his life, and whoever assaulted him got away.
Chloe Ogitani's uncle is homeless, and she believes this assault was likely unprovoked. Her uncle, Brandon Ahnee, is currently in an intensive care unit.
Police say Ahnee was assaulted at around 1:00 AM Wednesday morning at Kaneohe Community Park, and that he was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Ahnee's niece is asking if anyone may have information on the person or people who attacked her uncle.
"Everybody knows him in Kaneohe, so he's not one to cause any trouble, he's not one to pick fights, he kind of just tends to himself. So, when I got the call this morning, I was like, 'What? What's going on on?’” said Ogitani. “The only thing I can do is to keep my mom’s spirits up, to stay as positive as I can possibly be, to pray over him, and pray over those people–because we don't know what they're going through in life and why they did what they did.”
Ogitani says she got the call early Wednesday morning from her mother that her uncle was taken to the Queen's Medical Center She says that although her uncle has been unhoused in Kaneohe for some time now, he's never been the victim of an incident like this.
Police say a woman was also assaulted but that she refused medical treatment. No arrests have been made yet, and Ogitani and her family ask that if anyone has any information on who may have been involved in this assault to contact Honolulu police.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.