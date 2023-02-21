Ukrainian refugees in Hawaii struggling to get by a year into the war

KANEOHE (KITV4) -- In an instant, Roman Chetverikov and Olga Grom's lives were destroyed.
"You have happy life and one time -- just in one day -- everything changed," Olga said. You lost everything."
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
KANEOHE (KITV4) -- In an instant, Roman Chetverikov and Olga Grom's lives were destroyed.
"You have happy life and one time -- just in one day -- everything changed," Olga said. You lost everything."
Olga was a stay-at-home mom to her two young children in Kyiv and Roman, a successful businessman with a chain of toy stores -- the war robbing him of years of hard work.
"We saw some rockets, we saw some explosions. It was near to us and maybe a couple miles from us," Roman said. "Of course it's painful because we lost everything."
Dozens of Ukrainian families here in Hawaii are still struggling to get by. Many of them trying to reestablish themselves a year into the war.
Since the war, the Ukrainian couple, who were married in 2015 at Waimanalo beach, have set down new roots here in the islands.
But it hasn't been easy. They escaped Ukraine with just over a thousand dollars in their pocket.
"It's not easy to start over," Roman said. "(But) it's OK. It's life."
With help from friends -- and strangers -- they've been able to keep a roof over their heads. For now, they're living with a family in Kaneohe until they can get back on their feet.
"It's the best place to live," Roman said.
"Hawaii is a special place," Olga added.
Roman's still trying to get a job and Olga's building up a photography business to be able to survive in paradise.
Despite the trauma of war -- and being thousands of miles away from home -- the couple is grateful.
"We have legs, we have arms, we have head, no problems with our health and we have beautiful children," Roman said. "We are happy because we are alive."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.