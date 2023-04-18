Ukrainian prisoner of war shares story in Hawaii

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oahu in Honolulu
County through 1230 AM HST...
At 1056 PM HST, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers along a
line extending from 24 miles west of Waianae to 15 miles south of
Barbers Point. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Honolulu, Waimanalo, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii
Kai, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field, Kapolei, Waikele, Kalihi,
Barbers Point, Waiahole, Moanalua, Nanakuli, Pearl City, Waipahu,
Hauula and Mililani.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kaiwi Channel...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Maui County Leeward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 1230 AM HST.
* At 1023 PM HST, a large area of gusty showers were located along a
line extending from 33 nm south of FAD Buoy CK to 11 nm west of
FAD Buoy P, moving north at 25 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, Mokulua Islands, Heeia Kea Boat Harbor, FAD Buoy J,
FAD Buoy CO, FAD Buoy WK, FAD Buoy II and FAD Buoy MM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
