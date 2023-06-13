 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UH researchers make new discovery in the fight against liver cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Cancer center researcher

A new discovery in the battle against liver cancer -- the fourth deadliest cancer in Hawaii and especially prevalent among Native Hawaiian, Filipino and Japanese men.

University of Hawaii Cancer Center scientists have found a new vaccine that kills liver cancer in mice.

The discovery could lead to the development of therapies to prolong the lives of patients battling the disease.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred