UH researchers make new discovery in the fight against liver cancer

University of Hawaii Cancer Center scientists have found a new vaccine that kills liver cancer in mice.
The discovery could lead to the development of therapies to prolong the lives of patients battling the disease.
"There's going to be a lot of people, you know, friends, neighbors in the community that have liver cancer and that are going to go on immunotherapy and we're trying to find ways to make immunotherapy better for them so that you know, they can live longer and with fewer side effects," said researcher Dr. Benjamin Green. "Just basically come back to life."
This is an important step forward, "just to have it as another tool in the fight against against liver cancers," he said.
Right now they're limited to only a few medications.
UH researchers combined immunotherapy, which activates the body's natural immune system to fight off cancers, with an experimental cancer vaccine that essentially shrinks existing tumors and slows down the growth of new ones.
"There have been quite a lot of studies, especially recently on trying to use vaccines to treat -- and even to possibly cure -- aggressive forms of cancer," Green said. "None of them have been successful so far."
The prevalence of the disease continues to grow throughout the islands and is one of the fastest growing cancers in the world.
"In Hawaii, it still is on the increase. We have the second highest incidence in the United States after Texas. Some of it is because we have so much hepatitis B and we also have obesity and diabetes, which make you have fatty liver disease," said liver transplant surgeon Dr. Linda Wong. "Nobody ever thinks cancer is going to happen to them. You can have a significant amount of liver disease."
And now that the combination of medications is effective in mice, researchers are hoping the strategy will prove effective in human clinical trials.
Causes of liver cancer include obesity, hepatitis and alcohol consumption.
More than 150 residents die each year from liver cancer, as scientists race to find new treatments and ultimately a cure.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
