UH Manoa research report draws attention to COVID PCR testing profits

HONOLULU-- A new research report claims private labs in Hawaii earned huge profits from PCR testing during the pandemic.
"The revenues of the labs were basically tracking PCR tests, in lock step. So when PCR tests go up, revenues go up. When PCR tests go down, revenues go down," the new "Financial Implications" study co-author Tim Halliday said.
The authors referred to excess valuation of the PCR tests in economic term as "rents."
"These 'rents' could be as high as 80 to 100 dollars per test. That's a lot. A lot of money. If we were selling bottles after a hurricane for 50 dollars a bottle, people would get pretty outraged," Halliday added.
But Dr. Scott Miscovich says it was more complicated than that for the major labs in the state who had to build the pandemic response apparatus.
"They basically invested significantly in large pieces of equipment that are needed, these PCR machines, that can run over one million dollars, they added numerous machines, they tripled their capacity. And a lot of time that doesn't show up in any kind of profit loss statement, because those things have to be amortized over time," Miscovich explained.
Miscovich also credits the major local labs in Hawaii with their commitment to turning over tests within 24 hours. He emphasizes, it's not the labs that set pricing, but legislation like the CARES act.
"Or in Hawaii it's Med-QUEST. And there is a specific rate that Med-QUEST has targeted that will be paid across the board by all the Med-QUEST providers to all the labs. We need to highlight, those labs do not set the rates. The rates are set by the government," Miscovich told KITV4.
Tim Halliday says in Hawaii, it's DHS setting the price. And overall he believes those prices could be set differently.
"These profits did not need to be made. So we could have maintained testing volume with 0 profit. It was basically a massive transfer of wealth from tax payers, folks paying insurance premiums, to the owners of the private laboratories," Halliday said.