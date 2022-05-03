UH Manoa Men's Volleyball beat North Greenville in NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY...
.The combination of a northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level shores across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores
and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores.
* WHERE...South and west facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.
Bring out the Brooms! The Kings of college volleyball took their first step towards defending their throne tonight. The Rainbow Warriors were in Los Angeles for the NCAA Tournament and battled North Greenville University in the Quarterfinals.
Out at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion, Jakob Thelle's three service aces in the first set the tone early for Hawaii...He finished tonight with 4 aces--he now holds the record for most aces in a season!
The Bows win the first set handily 25-15...the second and then third set were close to start, but then the Warriors would still pull away.
Although Spyros Chakas and Dimitrios Mouchlias combined for 22 kills, the Crusader's unforced errors gave UH the win. North Greenville tallied 19 attack errors tonight as compared to just 9 from Hawaii.
The Bows will move on to the semi-finals against Ball State on Thursday. Catch that game at approximately 4:30 PM Hawaii Time.
But tonight, the team celebrates a dominating opening round win.