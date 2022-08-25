UH Football Commences Countdown to GameDay

HONOLULU-- A moment of calm, before the action. Fans say they're ready
"For people who don't know about UH, it's gonna be a good atmosphere. It's always loud. And it's gonna be the first time in a while that people get to have fun and do fun stuff at the game," a fan named Anthony told KITV.
Players also say they're ready.
"So we can be there for them and turn little games into big games. Open up pass opportunities. open up run lanes. That'll be big for us. It's been big for us, just bringing everyone together and putting the community in as well," running back Dedrick Parson told Press.
And as far as the fan experience is concerned, this will be the first home game since COVID restrictions disrupted the last two school years. Those restrictions are no more. Food and beverages are back. Masks are optional. And-did you know, each home game has a color coordinated them day!
"Wear your green shirt. And if you don't have your green shirt, the book store, the H zone will be selling apparel here on campus as well as the stadium," said Associate Athletics Director of external affairs Vince Baldemor.
There are other other options for viewing the action, including out in town, at home- or even at the movies.
It's 15 dollars to catch the action on the big screen in Mililani, Kailua or Koko Marina.
Otherwise, there are plenty of options around town. There's the comfort of home, or it will be watching football on campus, like many haven't had a chance to experience in their lifetime.
"We've got a sold out crowd coming to the first home game under coach Timmy Chang. So a lot of excitement. He and the team have really done a great job building that community," Baldemor concluded.