UH considers expanding committee in search for new athletics director

  • Updated
UH Football Stadium generic

The University of Hawaii is considering expanding its board committee in selecting the new athletics director. This comes after controversy arose from "lack of diversity" in the current board and former UH athletes brought a petition to the school.

Almost 30 former UH athletes signed the petition. However, former basketball player Artie Wilson said he is confident more than 100 alumni total would have signed it.

An error occurred