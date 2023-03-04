UH considers expanding committee in search for new athletics director

HONOLULU (KTIV4) -- The University of Hawaii is considering expanding its board committee in selecting the new athletics director. This comes after controversy arose from "lack of diversity" in the current board and former UH athletes brought a petition to the school.
Almost 30 former UH athletes signed the petition. However, former basketball player Artie Wilson said he is confident more than 100 alumni total would have signed it.
Their goal was to get it to the University of Hawaii’s President David Lassner immediately, before the committee moved on the way it did.
“I feel like there were missing components in the committee that needed to be addressed and that was based on the ethnicity of the student athlete population. This is not only for this committee but the ones moving forward," said Wilson.
Wilson stressed he is happy with the seven members but wants to add two or four more people that represent the Polynesian and African American student population at UH. He still wants to keep the number of members an odd number for final votes.
"We all have to be at the table. We all have to be in the room, not in the back or even an additional. All of us need to be there in first-class,” said Wilson.
Aside from race, people behind this movement also want to see a member who represents the football division at the university.
"It should start with football knowledge and the ability to hire great coaches. If we don’t hire the right candidate, it’s not only going to affect football, which is the engine, but it’ll also affect the non-revenue sports. This athletic department has been bleeding for the past decade and there’s no much more potential for it,” said Rich Miano, former UH football player.
Again, there is no push to remove any board members, only to add two or four qualified officials who have different backgrounds.
The chosen candidate will replace David Matlin who retires in June.
Those interested in applying for the job should submit their applications by Mar. 10.