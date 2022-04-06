U.S. Vets Hawaii hosts event for tiny home residents at Kamaoku Kauhale

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian Coastal Waters except Windward Kauai and
Big Island Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KALAELOA, Hawaii (KITV4) - U.S. Vets Hawaii hosted a “welcome home” event for the first residents at Kamaoku Kauhale, the new tiny homes community in Kalaeloa.
The project was created in collaboration with Lt. Gov. Dr. Josh Green and the help from community members to build several tiny homes communities across the islands in order to combat the state's homeless population.
“I will always remind everyone that the people who suffer on the street have a big impact on society,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. “Instead of being in the emergency room, they’re here and safe. We save millions of dollars by housing people."
US Vets Hawaii operates two shelters on Oahu and they provide shelter to families and veterans.
“There are two things that cause homelessness, poverty and lack of affordable housing. It’s about trying to end homelessness, not managing it. there are far more people living with substance abuse in their homes than living on the streets, so that shows the resource problem,” said Darryl Vincent, Chief Operating Officer at U.S. Vets.
Residents say they're thankful for this opportunity. Leayne Lindsey-Abordo says she was living shelter to shelter after becoming homeless. She says she is happy to live here temporarily until she can work to buy her own home.
“There are places and resources for people like us. We are apart of the Ohana in Hawaii. It is important for my friends that living on streets or at shelters to remember there are options, hope and a future for us,” said Leayne Lindsey-Abordo.
There are currently 36 homes on this property. Lieutenant Governor Green says the goal is to provide 10 to 12 of these tiny home communities all over the islands.