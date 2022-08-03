U.S Secret Service visits Oahu to share safety measures as the school year begins

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The nation’s top security experts are in the islands to talk about how to identify and manage potential threats to schools as we hit the first week of the 2022-23 school year.
The Department of Homeland Security, U.S Secret Service and other agencies hosted the “Hawaii Behavior Intervention and Threat Training Session.”
"In our Secret Service research, we've seen that those who perpetuated school attacks and those who plotted school attacks, many of them engaged in concerning behaviors and did let others know they wanted to hurt themselves and others," said Dr. Lina Alathari, chief of the National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC).
Many experts said this takes a community-wide effort to look for warning signs in students in all age groups, K-12 and throughout college.
"When you see some of these concerning behaviors, some of the events have happened once a student has graduated or was terminated from the k-12 setting. Where do they go next? They apply to colleges. They end up in our communities. It’s not like when someone graduates, we don’t deal with them anymore," said Beverly Baligad, chair at Behavior Intervention UH West Oahu.
Dr. Lina Alathari told KITV that every community that experienced a mass shooting said such a tragedy would never happen in their town until it happened. She said Hawaii schools are not exempt from possible acts of violence, despite being an isolated island.
"There is no one school characteristic or community. Massacres have happened in rural areas, suburban areas, towns, big schools and small schools," said Dr. Alathari.
Homeland Security granted $780,000 to UH West Oahu for its program to combat possible violence and terrorism at the campus.