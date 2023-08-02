U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda hosts "Tokuda in Your Town"

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Beginning Wednesday, U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda, will begin her community outreach tour, "Tokuda in Your Town".
Making its first stop in Hilo, and spanning locations throughout Congressional District Two, the event will serve as an opportunity for Representative Tokuda way of getting into the community and act as a bridge between government and it's constituents.
Now unlike a typical town hall, the "Tokuda in Your Town" events will be solely focused on helping community members navigate federal government agencies.
Issues like passport renewal, IRS help, immigration, and social security benefits, can be quite isolating if there are questions and confusion.
Especially with the majority of support being based online or over the phone, these events hope to provide the in-person resources to get folks on the right track and confident in how to proceed.
The opportunity will also allow Representative Tokuda, and her staff, to identify commonalities in community struggles. Insight that she will be able to bring back to Washington to enact tangible change.
"We're really able to get a good pulse of the community and what we've got to do better on, and where there might be snags or where people are running into problems, by going out into the community," Tokuda began.
"That also raises the alarm bell, like hey maybe we need to look at a legislative fix. Maybe we need some kind of quick solution because a lot of folks are suffering in this area right now. "
Wednesday's kick off event in Hilo will be held from 12 pm to 3 pm at the Hilo Public Library.
"Tokuda in Your Town" community meetings will run throughout the Congressional August Recess.
With more dates and locations in the works, the team is urging folks to check her website for the latest schedule updates.