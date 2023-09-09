 Skip to main content
U.S. Rep Ed Case on re-opening all of Maui: "You've got to return to some semblance of normalcy"

Representative Case provides updates on his involvement with recovery efforts 1-month after the Lahaina fires.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Part of Friday's announcement from Governor Josh Green was the target date of October 8th to re-open all of Maui.  On a visit in-studio to KITV, US House Representative Ed Case weighed in on the important - though not unanimous - decision to re-open just 60 days after the fires.

“It's a tough one to get right, right?  You want Lahaina to be able to grieve, you want the people of Lahaina to be able to just come back to their homes to have closure,” said Case on Saturday visit to the set of Good Morning Hawaii.  “I mean, we still don't have many people identified, we still have too many missing.  And so there's a lot of uncertainty out there still, but you've got to return to some semblance of normalcy to get the community back into a rhythm and really, that helps to stabilize situations.  So you can actually focus on the midterm long term recovery, which is where we are right now and that's where the federal response is very, very critical right now.”

US Rep Ed Case with Robert Buan on Good Morning Hawaii

