U.S. Rep Ed Case on re-opening all of Maui: "You've got to return to some semblance of normalcy"

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Part of Friday's announcement from Governor Josh Green was the target date of October 8th to re-open all of Maui. On a visit in-studio to KITV, US House Representative Ed Case weighed in on the important - though not unanimous - decision to re-open just 60 days after the fires.
“It's a tough one to get right, right? You want Lahaina to be able to grieve, you want the people of Lahaina to be able to just come back to their homes to have closure,” said Case on Saturday visit to the set of Good Morning Hawaii. “I mean, we still don't have many people identified, we still have too many missing. And so there's a lot of uncertainty out there still, but you've got to return to some semblance of normalcy to get the community back into a rhythm and really, that helps to stabilize situations. So you can actually focus on the midterm long term recovery, which is where we are right now and that's where the federal response is very, very critical right now.”
Case added that his primary focus right now: Making sure that the nearly depleted FEMA Disaster Relief Fund gets re-funded.
“That’s the number #1 goal congressional delegation has right now, we have to replenish the Disaster Relief Fund, which is the mechanism through which FEMA funds almost all of what's going on,” Case noted. All of what you see going on right now is really FEMA funding. They are almost out of money in their disaster relief fund because we've had a lot of disasters and this is a huge one. So we have to replenish that fund and that is absolute number one priority for me in the next literally days and weeks because we're coming up on the end of the federal fiscal year. This is the time when we have to make sure that that fund is replenished.”