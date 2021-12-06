U.S. Navy suspended fuel transfer operations temporarily at Red Hill facility

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
At 534 PM HST, radar showed portions of Oahu receiving heavy
rainfall with rates as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour as rainfall
continues to move in from the south. The Department of Emergency
Management reported that Kamehameha Highway was closed from Waiahole
Valley Road to just south of Haupoa Street.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Emergency management reported.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible
in steep terrain.
This warning includes the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of drainage
ditches and streams, streets, highways, properties, and other low
lying spots.
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL
HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe and
the Big Island. While all islands may experience flash flooding,
the greatest threat will be on Oahu and Kauai tonight and Tuesday.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris
in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across the Hawaiian
Islands as a kona low west of Kauai pulls up deep tropical
moisture over the state. A large band of heavy showers
associated with this low will affect Kauai and Oahu tonight
and Tuesday, while heavy flooding rainfall could develop on
the Big Island and Maui County. Additional rainfall totals of
5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts are possible on
Kauai and Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY CANCELLED FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
.Surf has subsided below advisory level along north facing shores.
Strong southerly winds generating rough, short period chop along
south facing shores coinciding with astronomical high tides
during the pre dawn hours will increase the potential for the
nuisance flooding of low lying areas and local area roadways.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Surf has subsided below advisory level along north facing shores.
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Low lying coastal areas of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai,
Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...During pre dawn hours Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Navy confirmed on Monday it suspended fuel transfer operations at its Red Hill facility back on November 27, when residents first identified a fuel-like smell in their tap water.
As of 6 p.m. December 6, the Navy says the request from Gov. David Ige and congressional members to shut down the facility completely is still under consideration.
Navy secretary Carlos Del Toro apologized several times Monday afternoon to the families impacted by the contaminated water in the Navy's system near Pearl Harbor. He says he has only been on the job for 16 weeks but he’s considering all solutions and is committed to fix the problem.
The Navy Secretary and Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday said they’re focused on achieving three priorities.
The first priority is to take care of the people affected by providing water, food, alternative housing and medical care if necessary. The second priority is to restore water service.
"Getting it right is more important than doing it fast. What we don't want to do is to move people back to their homes to restore service prematurely, before we have the utmost confidence in that system," Gilday said.
The third priority is developing a long term solution.
"We know this is not a get it done before Christmas situation of 2021 effort. This is a long term effort we need to get right," Gilday said.
Secretary Del Toro says he will decide whether or not to shut down the facility within the next 48 hours after meeting with more lawmakers and community members.
"We look at all options. All options are on the table certainly. We're looking at some very serious options in the near future before I depart the island of Oahu," Del Toro said.
The Navy admitted hydrocarbons were identified in ground water around the Red Hill shaft over a two week period between June and August and notified the Department of Health immediately.
"Those elevated hydrocarbon were not in water in the aquafier that was being pumped. It was in the monitor wells which is measuring the ground water in the vicinity of the red hill complex," Rear Admiral Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, said.
As the Navy continues to investigate how and where the water contamination began, they hope to also rebuild trust with a concerned community.
Nicole Tam has been with KITV4 Island News since 2017. She's a proud graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa (Go Bows!) When she's not at work, she enjoys visiting new restaurants with family and friends.