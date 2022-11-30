 Skip to main content
U.S. Navy scrambling to remove toxic chemicals from soil outside Red Hill

Red Hill defueling

About 1100 gallons of hazardous chemicals were released during maintenance at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Board of Water Supply officials are demanding the Navy immediately test its water wells for toxic chemicals they believe will eventually make it into Oahu's groundwater.

"In my mind it almost felt like I heard the scream or cry from our aquifer -- the wai in our aquifer in that area -- crying out it said 'no more contamination, don't put anymore contamination into our precious wai,'" said BWS chief engineer Ernie Lau. "So I would hope the Navy -- I don't hope, I demand of the Navy -- you need to move faster." 

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

