U.S. Navy says toxic firefighting foam must stay at Red Hill

After the U.S. Navy's toxic firefighting chemical spill this week, Board of Water Supply officials are demanding the military use alternative fire suppressants while working to defuel Red Hill.
But, according to fire safety experts, it's not that simple.
The Navy says it's using the most effective suppressant to quickly extinguish fuel fires that may occur at the Red Hill facility to protect military personnel.
"It's not something where you can just turn it off because at the same time you have the jet fuel in there so you have to have something readily available in the event of an emergency -- in this case fire," said fire protection specialist Rudy Tulonghari. "So until you find the alternative material -- the alternative suppressant -- I think not having something is worse than, you know, at least having some kind of protection."
The hazardous chemicals -- known as PFAS -- are in the firefighting system that would need to be cleaned out or entirely replaced to prevent cross-contamination if an alternative were to be used.
The Pentagon is expected to announce new requirements in January for firefighting foams without the toxic chemicals for the military.
"These forever chemicals ... are risks to our water resources," said Ernie Lau, chief engineer at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. "If they must use this -- these foam systems -- then they should select products that ... are not placing our environment at risk."
But for now, the Navy is racing to clean up about 1,100 gallons of the hazardous suppressant before it seeps further into the soil and into the groundwater. As of midday, the Navy says it's removed more than 85% of the contaminated soil at Red Hill.
The so-called 'forever chemicals' that can build up in the body are in common consumer products such as non-stick pans and food wrappers, shampoos and dental floss. The fear is that over time it can cause life-threatening illnesses and cancer.
