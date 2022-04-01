U.S. House bill spurs excitement among Hawaii's marijuana industry

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots Kaiwi Channel, 15
to 25 knots elsewhere, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At Hawaiian Ethos on the Big Island, their cannabis crop goes from farm to store. But right now, they can only sell medicinal marijuana, something they say is a huge missed opportunity with Hawaii sitting on a green gold mine.
"Hawaii has a long history that goes back for decades and in some cases multi-generational legacy history with cannabis in Hawaii. So yeah, I think there's a lot of potential there," says Chris Sandy with Hawaiian Ethos.
It's potential that is getting some new hope, as the U.S. House passes a bill to federally decriminalize marijuana.
The bill passed on a near party-line vote. But back here at home, despite a Democratic supermajority, efforts to create a full legal industry in Hawaii have gone up in smoke.
Just last week, Governor David Ige told us in a one-on-one interview he opposes recreational marijuana in Hawaii.
And it's not clear how different the leading Democratic candidates hoping to take Ige's place will be.
Lieutenant Governor Josh Green didn't have a response on the issue today. Vicky Cayetano says she support medical marijuana, but still wants to see how the federal bill pans out for recreational marijuana.
The only candidate we reached who supports legalizing marijuana in Hawaii is Republican candidate Paul Morgan.
"It's just from lack of knowledge maybe who knows for sure, and maybe just not considering the advantage we have in Hawaii," Morgan says.
He says it should be a no brainer. "The state that we're in of course we need the revenue and with Hawaii having some of the most fertile soil in the world, it would be a great economic driver for the state." Morgan says.
If it does happen, Hawaiian Ethos says they will be ready.
"It would still be several years before Hawaii had all the legislative infrastructure, the rules, the companies ramped up, additional license issues to order to get the state to place where it could manage an adult use program," Sandy says.
