U.S. Drops Appeal Contesting Red Hill Defueling Order

The United States dropped the appeal contesting the order to close the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility.

HONOLULU-- Those supporting the Shut Down Red Hill movement in Hawaii received welcome news on Earth Day.

The United States government has removed the last legal obstacle that could have stood in the way of the defueling of the Red Hill fuel tanks.

This means the Hawaii Department of Health emergency order to shut down the fuel storage facility stands uncontested. 

The DOH order specifies a timeline of 30 days for defueling to be completed, after the Navy submits its plan.  The Navy had previously floated a timeline closer to a year to complete the process.

According to David Henkin of Earthjustice, the appeals were the last obstacle for defueling the Red Hill fuel storage tanks which have put Honolulu's primary aquifer at risk.

"And by dropping the appeal all the cards are now in the Department of Health's hands. So we are really gonna need our Department of Health to stand up to the public interests," Henkin told KITV.

Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho released a statement saying:

"The work continues. DOH will continue to act expeditiously and proactively to oversee the safe defueling and decommissioning of Red Hill and restoration of the aquifer."

Members of the Congressional delegation also spoke out in support of the news. It marks the result of a collective effort to take on the federal government's efforts to keep the Red Hill fuel storage facility operational.

