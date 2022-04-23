U.S. Coast Guard in need of recruitment

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Coast Guard is in urgent need to add new personnel to join the organization. Officials say calls for search and rescue missions are only increasing as we get closer to the busy summer months.
Chief Petty Officer Timothy Elhajj says their team on Kauai respond to between 30 to 50 rescue missions per year and the Coast Guard on Honolulu perform close to 100 per year.
“People go to beaches and they don't necessarily understand the Pacific Ocean. We ask people if you’re not comfortable in the water then go to the beaches with a lifeguard. Often times, tourists do not listen to that and it becomes a danger to everyone," said Elhajj.
The organization is hiring for several full-time active duty positions and are enlisting rescue swimmers.
They say their recruitment efforts went down during the pandemic but now that stores are opening up again and restrictions are lifted, their need now is even greater.
“Our recruiting numbers are increasing but the applicants coming in are not. If it continues to be like this, our coast guard will be very shorthanded. We'll be working a lot more with smaller crews. As much as we'd love for people to not need rescuing, they will continue to and we want to ensure we will always be there," said Kapewalani Ornong, recruiter at Coast Guard Honolulu.
The Coast Guard in Honolulu is offering many incentives such as a minimum $2,000 bonus.