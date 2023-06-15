Two weeks until the rail system opens up on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Skyline Honolulu will finally open up in two weeks. Members of the public are invited to come out and ride free during the first four days of operation starting June 30th.
Passengers just need a HOLO card which can be picked up at several locations including 7-Eleven, Times Supermarket, and the bus pass offices.
"The people in Hawaii should be really proud. It is state of the art and it's been designed with security and and safety in mind," said Roger Morton, DTS director.
Rail service will be coordinated with "TheBus" and in case of delays and/or emergencies, passengers will still be able to get to their destinations.
"If there is major obstruction here or we couldn't get to a certain area, we could activate the bus bridge and serve that gap that need our services, said J.R. OCC director.
Large items like bicycles and smaller surf boards will be allowed on the trains. However, the city wants to discourage people from eating and drinking on the trains.
"It's one of the first trains in the Untied States to have open architecture meaning you can walk one end to another without having to open a door. That's good for convenience and it also allows us to have more visibility with our camera system," said Jason Lurz, head of operations at Hitachi Rail.
Some trains will have standard routes and in the future, there may be some express rides.
Doors open at 2 PM on Friday, June 30th. The initial passenger service will feature five, four-car trains with 24 security monitoring.