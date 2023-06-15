 Skip to main content
Two weeks until the rail system opens up on Oahu

  • Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Skyline Honolulu will finally open up in two weeks. Members of the public are invited to come out and ride free during the first four days of operation starting June 30th.

Passengers just need a HOLO card which can be picked up at several locations including 7-Eleven, Times Supermarket, and the bus pass offices.

Honolulu City Council approves budget, including $350 property tax credit

