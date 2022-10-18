 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two Pets Lose in Wahiawa Blaze

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooking fire displaces two families in Wahiawa

A blaze in Wahiawa displaced two families after a cooking fire. 

Two pets don't survive residential fire in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA-- The smoke could be seen from afar, as the apartment complex had to be evacuated just after 2:30pm on Tuesday.

"When I came home I see the fire. All I see is smoke coming up but my cat isn't there so I don't know what to do," Junior told KITV4.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred